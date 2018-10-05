After an offseason of many moving parts, the Big Ten joined up with the other Western conferences in a 3-on-3 regular-season overtime format.
The NCAA hockey rules committee initially removed 3-on-3 overtime play and shootouts from the acceptable ways to finish games that remain tied after the 5 minutes of sudden death, 5-on-5 overtime that’s required in deadlocks. That was reversed after an outcry from the NCHC and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, who have used 3-on-3 play to award an extra point in the standings to the winner.
The Big Ten previously used a shootout for the same purposes. Big Ten coaches sounded united in wanting to join the other Western leagues – and most amateur and pro leagues - with 3-on-3 play after it was reinstated as an option, and administrators finally signed off.