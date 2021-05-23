Plain Talk: NRA's troubles might restore our gun sanity

We're not hearing much lately from politicians who owe their careers to the National Rifle Association.
Those who have done the gun lobby's bidding through the years and enjoyed its largess to help finance their election campaigns haven't been heard extolling the virtues of the organization that has effectively kept America from enacting any meaningful gun safety laws in decades. That includes much of the Republican majority in Wisconsin's Legislature that delights in refusing to even discuss gun laws unless it's to make firearms easier to get.
An example of that is Tomahawk Republican state Sen. Mary Felzkowski, who is promoting a bill this session to declare Wisconsin a "Second Amendment sanctuary state," ostensibly free to ignore any federal regulations that might be concocted by President Joe Biden. She introduced it, fittingly for this group of Republicans, days after there were three mass shootings in Wisconsin alone.
It's all an exercise in grandstanding, something Felzkowski, a self-proclaimed NRA life member, is good at. Should it somehow be passed by legislative Republicans, such foolishness won't survive Gov. Evers' veto pen.
Other foolishness by GOP leaders won't soon be forgotten either. Like the in-your-face antics of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald when Gov. Tony Evers, following yet another massacre, called a special session to consider strengthening background checks and a "red flag" law to keep unstable people from obtaining weapons.
They answered the call, all right, by marching to the Capitol, gaveling in the special session as they were legally required to do, but then adjourning in about 15 seconds. They thought it was funny — to them a cute poke in the eye to the Democratic governor — but, victims of gun violence weren't laughing.
Well, the NRA itself isn't laughing these days either.
The once powerful lobby that has played kingmaker in so many state and national elections, helping elect politicians who would steamroll grieving parents of murdered school children and survivors of mass shootings begging for help, is now on the ropes.
Wayne LaPierre, the NRA's uncompromising executive director, has been accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of mismanagement and lavish spending. Her suit lays out a broad litany of allegations of corruption and greed from executives who James said “looted” the NRA. LaPierre is accused of raiding the nonprofit's funds to bankroll an extravagant lifestyle, even though he was already paid millions in direct compensation by the organization.
The corruption is so bad and so deep that the NRA needs to be dissolved, she insists.
LaPierre tried to get out of the suit by declaring the organization bankrupt and moving its headquarters to Texas where, of course, he was welcomed with open arms by the state's GOP leaders. Trouble is, last week a federal district court judge called it all a sham, sending LaPierre back to New York to face the music.
Should James win her civil suit against LaPierre and his cronies, it doesn't mean that the over-the-top promotion of an unfettered Second Amendment will go away. It will return in another form.
But, maybe, just maybe, its leaders will resemble what the NRA's founders envisioned more than 150 years ago: an organization that promotes hunters' gun rights, sensible gun safety laws and a nationwide program to educate gun owners on the proper use of lethal weapons.
What would be so bad about that?
Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.