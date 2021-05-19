Plain Talk: GOP sticks it to the little guy again with Medicaid expansion snub

Despite the painful lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic and its disruption of health care coverage for thousands of Wisconsin citizens, Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature are once again showing the disdain they have for low-income families in the state.
Gov. Tony Evers' proposal that Wisconsin join 39 other states — many of them with GOP majorities — and expand Medicaid to give nearly 100,000 more state citizens health care coverage was summarily dismissed by the Republican majority that controls the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.
The committee's new co-chair, Beaver Dam Republican Mark Born, became Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' surrogate in playing the role of the health care villain, claiming that expanding Medicaid is just another welfare program. So what if refusing to expand the program will cost the state $1.6 billion in federal funding, money that Wisconsin could use for many of the problems it needs to fix?
And then these guys have the audacity to claim they will put together a "responsible" budget, protecting the state's taxpayers from Evers. Saturday Night Live couldn't conjure a more laughable script.
You have to admit, Wisconsin legislative Republicans have a deep bench. Born picked up right where former Joint Finance co-chair John Nygren left off, demonizing coverage for the poor and serving as a shill for Vos who has vowed to never allow Wisconsin to pass Medicaid expansion. Vos somehow views it as a validation of the Affordable Care Act, which he loathes. But, of course, he has loathed anything that Barack Obama succeeded in doing.
Born fancies himself as a guardian of the taxpayers when it comes to benefits for needy folks. He believes they need to demonstrate their worthiness and, as always, there's always the suspicion that these poor people are engaging in some kind of fraud.
Except if they're rich. The Beaver Dam Republican had no problem giving an enthusiastic "yes" to Scott Walker's scheme to put $3 billion of taxpayers' money on the line for the Foxconn "Eighth Wonder in the World" and other tax breaks and subsidies for some of the state's biggest corporations. He doesn't get a 100% approval rating from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce for nothing.
He and his GOP colleagues now claim that, well, their Foxconn deal didn't cost the state anything since the Taiwanese corporation didn't meet the provisions outlined by their deal. They conveniently forget, of course, the hundreds of millions that the project has already cost the Department of Transportation and municipal governments in Racine County.
State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, a Dane County Democrat, called out Born's claim that expanding Medicaid is nothing more than "welfare." He said it was an insult to working low-income folks. Born responded that Erpenbach's argument amounted to "crap."
No more crap, I might say, than Born's ignorant claim the other day on a TV talk show. He said that private insurance provides "better coverage" than Medicaid, another of his reasons, apparently, that low-income citizens are better off finding private insurance on the state insurance exchange, as roughly 80,000 Wisconsin citizens need to do now.
Politifact took a look at the claim and rated it false.
The fact-checking service noted that Born asserted that cost shouldn't be factored in to whether Medicaid or private insurance offers better coverage. But, it added, the cost of premiums, deductibles and copays are a fundamental part of everyone's health care decisions.
And studies show cost is one of the biggest reasons why many low-income people don't get needed care. He ignores the tens of thousands who would be able to get largely free coverage through an expanded Medicaid, Politifact added.
Wisconsin's steadfast refusal to accept federal dollars to expand health care coverage resulted in many sad stories this past year, stories of people losing their jobs and their employer-funded health insurance during the shutdowns and other disruptions caused by the pandemic. And then the loss of income caused many others to drop the minimum private insurance plans they had.
That alone should have changed some minds about the need to make health insurance available to as many people as we can, especially when the money to do so is coming from another pot.
Apparently, though, this would be asking too much from state legislators who'd rather make sure those at the top are taken care of than lift a finger to help those who need it most.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com