Plain Talk: GOP sticks it to the little guy again with Medicaid expansion snub

Born fancies himself as a guardian of the taxpayers when it comes to benefits for needy folks. He believes they need to demonstrate their worthiness and, as always, there's always the suspicion that these poor people are engaging in some kind of fraud.

Except if they're rich. The Beaver Dam Republican had no problem giving an enthusiastic "yes" to Scott Walker's scheme to put $3 billion of taxpayers' money on the line for the Foxconn "Eighth Wonder in the World" and other tax breaks and subsidies for some of the state's biggest corporations. He doesn't get a 100% approval rating from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce for nothing.

He and his GOP colleagues now claim that, well, their Foxconn deal didn't cost the state anything since the Taiwanese corporation didn't meet the provisions outlined by their deal. They conveniently forget, of course, the hundreds of millions that the project has already cost the Department of Transportation and municipal governments in Racine County.

State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, a Dane County Democrat, called out Born's claim that expanding Medicaid is nothing more than "welfare." He said it was an insult to working low-income folks. Born responded that Erpenbach's argument amounted to "crap."