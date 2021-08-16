Plain Talk: Congressional delegation goes from proud to pathetic

As I watched our 6th District Rep. Glenn Grothman make a fool of himself on television the other day, I couldn't help but wonder what in the world has happened to us?
Through all these years we've all witnessed cases of buffoonery and incompetence among our elected leaders. There were state senators yearning for a "better God and country" and state representatives clamoring to lock up UW professors for speaking ill of the Vietnam War.
The one place where Wisconsin stood tall over the decades, though, was in the halls of Congress.
The state's voters had this habit of sending our very best to represent Wisconsin at the national level. Oh, there were a few outliers who didn't do the state proud — Joe McCarthy sticks out as the prime example. It wasn't that Tailgunner Joe wasn't smart and competent. He was just evil.
But the Wisconsin politicians who found their way to Washington often found themselves in leadership roles, picked by their colleagues because of their command of the issues and their desire to make government work.
They came from both parties. Republican and Wisconsin progressive "Fighting Bob" La Follette was among the first, along with his son, "Young Bob." There was north central Wisconsin Republican Mel Laird, who not only held key positions in the House but became Richard Nixon's secretary of defense and a trusted adviser to presidents.
Democrat Dave Obey won Laird's seat and before long was chairing the all-important House Appropriations Committee. Gaylord Nelson and Bill Proxmire became two of the Senate's most celebrated members. Milwaukee Rep. Henry Reuss became a founder of the Peace Corps, while another congressman, Clem Zablocki, rose to chair of the Foreign Relations Committee. Democrat Bob Kastenmeier played a key role in rewriting the nation's copyright laws and became one of Congress' greatest civil libertarians. Janesville's Paul Ryan became speaker of the House and a vice presidential candidate.
It's been a long list of which Wisconsin has always been proud.
So it was embarrassing earlier this month when Grothman — home for an outdoor town hall meeting in Fond du Lac County where he announced he's opposed to businesses mandating the coronavirus vaccine — refused to answer a reporter's simple question: Have you gotten the vaccine yourself?
"I don't want to be seen as taking sides," the brave Wisconsin member of Congress replied to chortles all around.
I remember Grothman best when as a state senator he declared that the city of Madison didn't know how to plow snow. He proposed that the state take over that duty on the Capitol Square instead.
But Grothman is just one of this contingent of Republican members of Congress representing Wisconsin citizens in Washington. There's freshmen Scott Fitzgerald from the 5th District and Tom Tiffany from the 7th, whose biggest splash so far has been to support overturning the 2020 presidential election. Tiffany, meanwhile, was one of 14 House members who decided that Juneteenth shouldn't become a national holiday, a position that probably went over well in the gerrymandered district he represents.
The other two Republicans, 1st District Rep. Bryan Steihl and 8th District Rep. Mike Gallagher, have managed to keep their heads down while their colleagues devise new ways to evoke outrage.
And then there's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who now is in a class all by himself.
Like I wondered, how in the world did this all happen?
