PITCHING PROBABLES

For now, manager Craig Counsell has his top three starters lined up for the series but that could change if he decides to give Corbin Burnes an extra day of rest following his outing last Friday.

Monday: RHP Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.11 ERA) vs RHP Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.84 ERA)

Peralta (above) is 2-0 with a 1.80 in three starts against the Cubs this season and 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA in nine career appearances (four starts) against Chicago.

Hendricks has long been a thorn in the Brewers' side and owns a 10-6 record and 2.73 ERA in 25 career starts, including a 2.90 ERA in 12 career starts in Milwaukee, but he hasn't earned a victory at American Family Field since April 8, 2017. He's faced the Brewers twice in 2021, allowing just two runs while striking out 12 over 12 innings of work.

Tuesday: RHP Brandon Woodruff (6-3, 1.89 ERA) vs RHP Zach Davies (5-4, 4.31 ERA)

Davies returns to Milwaukee, where he went 22-21 with a 4.65 ERA in 61 starts for the Brewers over five seasons, to face his former team for the first time since being traded to the Padres in November 2019.