A three-day doubles pickleball tournament with more than 200 participants will be held Aug. 18-20 at McGaw Park in Fitchburg.

The inaugural Capital Area Pickleball Association Cup Tournament will be hosted by the leading organization for pickleball enthusiasts in the Madison area. All levels and ages are encouraged to play, and Capital Area Pickleball Association member can register on the organization's website at capareapb.com. It costs $15 a year to be a CAPA member.

Proceeds generated from the competition will be donated to the Dane County Boys & Girls Club. The event is sponsored by Baird Wealth Management and the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau.

Many events have already been filled, and remaining spots are filling up fast.