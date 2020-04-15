PICK TO CLICK

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Denzel Mims, Baylor

After catching just four passes as a true freshman in 2006, a frustrated Mims when to Bears head coach Matt Rhule and asked to be moved to the defensive side of the ball. Rhule, now the new Carolina Panthers head coach, told him in no uncertain terms that he should stay at wide receiver instead of trying to cover them.

It turned out to be great advice for Mims, who possesses the combination of size (6-foot-3), length (33 7/8-inch arms, fourth-longest among receivers at the combine) and speed (4.48-second 40-yard dash) that the Packers seek in their receivers.

“My freshman year, I burned my redshirt and I didn’t really get any playing time. So, I wanted to try to make a move to go to corner because I thought I could play corner,” recalled Mims, who finished his collegiate career by catching 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior last year. “And Coach Rhule saw me play receiver in spring ball and he was like, ‘No, you’re going to stay at receiver.’ It turned out good.”