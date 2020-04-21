PICK TO CLICK

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

If the last name sounds familiar, it should. His older brother is Stefon Diggs, who gave the Packers some headaches during his five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. And while the younger Diggs claimed that it would be “easy” to cover his big bro, you can bet he’d be thrilled to be drafted by the Bills and be teammates with him — especially after Stefon helped raise him after their father died in 2008. Stefon was 14 at the time, Trevon was 10.

“He was there for me when my father passed, so he has always taken care of me,” Trevon said. “I always ask him everything, no matter what. Two o’clock in the morning, I’m asking him questions. I called him last night, every day, about this process and how he managed it.”

Of course, being competitive, he’d also be happy to be drafted by another AFC East team and match up with him twice a year.

“That would be a blessing,” Trevon Diggs said. “We always competed, even at family cookouts and things. We would talk trash to each other. We always did one-on-ones and tried to compete as much as possible. But nowadays, we don’t do it no more. Because I think he’s starting to think that I’m picking it up.”