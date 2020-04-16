PICK TO CLICK

Adam Trautman, Dayton

Trautman started out at Dayton as a quarterback. He ended it as a legit NFL tight end prospect and in position to be the first Flyers player to be drafted since running back Gary Kosins in 1972. Last year as a senior, he caught 70 passes for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Player of the Year award, given to the top offensive player at the FCS level. He got scouts’ attention with a strong Senior Bowl week and could even go first among the tight ends.

“The Senior Bowl was huge for me,” the 6-5, 255-pound Trautman said. “I've always wanted an opportunity to go against kids with the Alabama stickers on their helmet, the Ohio State, Michigan, and it was huge for me, obviously, confidence-wise.

“What I learned about myself was, level of competition, sure, it's a jump, but I had no problems with it at all. I didn't think the transition was very rough. ... After the first few reps, I was like, 'All right, this isn't really any different.' Sure, the kids close a little faster in the pass game and they're bigger and a little more stout in the run game, but I trust in my technique and how hard I worked, and I didn't really have a problem with it.”

Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.