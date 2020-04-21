PICK TO CLICK

Michael Turk, P, Arizona State

Although the Packers have gotten somewhat uneven results from Scott over the first two years, Gutekunst views his selection as a fifth-round pick well spent. But if he wanted to bring in some competition for Scott and do so with a punter with Wisconsin ties, Turk is the guy.

Turk is the nephew of Matt Turk, a Greenfield native who punted at UW-Whitewater before going on to a 17-year NFL career with six teams.

He’s also the nephew of Dan Turk, a former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman who played 15 NFL seasons with four teams.

A first-team all-Pac 12 selection, Michael surprised the Sun Devils when he decided in January to skip his final two years of eligibility and declare for the draft. He then turned heads again at the NFL scouting combine in February when he did 25 bench-press reps at 225 pounds — more than any wide receiver and all but one tight end.

