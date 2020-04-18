PICK TO CLICK

Ross Blacklock, TCU

Blacklock, the son of Harlem Globetrotters coach and former Globies point guard Jimmy Blacklock, says his dad never tried to steer him toward basketball. Good thing, too: The 6-foot-3, 290-pound younger Blacklock was terrific during his final season for the Horned Frogs, recording 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss while earning a first-ream all-Big 12 selection last season. He’s projected to go late in the first or early in the second round of this year’s draft, putting him right around where the Packers will first select at No. 30 overall.

“Football is just my first love,” Ross Blacklock explained when asked why he pursued football over basketball. “I’ve been playing football since I was 5. It’s just the sport I’ve been gravitating to my whole life. I played five sports growing up. Football was the one I just fell in love with.”

Despite his dad’s background?

“He never really pushed me to be a basketball player. He told me if I want to do it, then I’ll do it. But he never pushed me to be a basketball player,” the son replied. “He knew football was where I wanted to be. I think basketball is just too soft for me. Too soft.”

Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.