Pick to click

Jordan Love, Utah State

The Packers were among the teams to hold “virtual” visits with Love, who was terrific as a first-year starter as a sophomore in 2018 (32 touchdown passes against six interceptions) but regressed statistically last year after a coaching change and the departure of nine offensive starters (20 TD passes versus 17 INTs). Most scouts feel he’s a high-upside quarterback who would benefit from a year or two of developing as a backup behind a proven starter, as Rodgers did behind Favre. If he’s still on the board at No. 30, he certainly could tempt the Packers.

“I feel that I still have a lot to improve on, but I’m getting better each and every day on the field,” Love said. “In college, obviously, I ran a spread/high-tempo offense, and that’s a bit different than the offenses they run in the NFL. I’ve got a lot of room to improve and learn.

“The most important thing to be is to be more consistent. You watch my film, there are some plays where I make an incredible throw, and the next thing you know, I miss a swing route on a checkdown. Being more consistent in all my throws, my footwork, in the pocket, under center, doing dropbacks and things like that. It’s something I’ve practiced since the season ended.”