PICK TO CLICK

Houston tackles Josh Jones

Josh Jones, T, Houston

Jones’ bona fides after playing in the American Athletic Conference against less-than-blue-chip pass rushers might’ve been open to question, but then he went to the Senior Bowl and was among the most dominant players on either roster during the week of practices. While the 6-5, 319-pound Jones might be a longer-term project that some of the other highly regarded tackles, he could still be on the board at No. 30 for the Packers, who could start Wagner at right tackle this season while Jones essentially redshirts.

“I was able to come in (to the Senior Bowl) and kind of get that stigma off me that I didn’t play against any Power-5 (conference) guys,” Jones said at the combine. “I was able to get some good reps, against some good pass rushers from Power-5 schools. So I can dominate, whatever the (level).

“Of course I’m not a finished product yet. I still have a long ways to go. With my technique, just technique-wise, they think I should get better at that, become a true offensive lineman. Just keep working to refine my game. I’m already a good player, but I still got a long ways to go.”

