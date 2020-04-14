PICK TO CLICK

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Zack Moss, Utah

If the Packers want a back who can chew up swaths of slippery, snowy turf late in the season and run over fearful would-be tacklers, Moss might be their man. He was supremely productive at Utah despite not having as many breakaway runs as some of his draft classmates, showed the versatility of being able to catch the ball out of the backfield and pass protect, and at 5-foot-9 3/8 and 223 pounds, he is difficult for opposing defenses to deal with between the tackles.

““I’m a guy that you never have to take off the field,” he said. “In my time at Utah, I was used on third down and fourth down, if it was passing, blocking, fourth-and-1, no matter what it was, I was always on the field. So everything that you need a guy to do in the backfield, I can definitely do.

“Over my career, I’ve seen guys make a lot of business decisions. That’s what I try to do. When the next team puts on that tape, I want the guys know that it’s not going to be an easy game.”