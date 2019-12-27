Philadelphia Inquirer: It's up to all of us to bring in the light

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

It’s a dark time in America.

We must find a way to bring in the light.

In a time of hate, divisiveness and vulnerability for many Americans, turning the tide requires a commitment from as many individuals as possible to push back against these dark forces in their daily actions — and to share a sense of responsibility for one another.

The term “personal responsibility” has gotten a bad reputation. For decades, it has been used politically to maintain an image of an American dream in which every American has a chance to grow wealthy and climb on the ladder of socioeconomic mobility if only they work hard. We know that that’s not true.

The personal responsibility that will outshine the darkness of these bleak days is the one that President John F. Kennedy was referring to in his inaugural address when he implored Americans to ask not what their country can do for them, but what they can do for their country. Then, and now, the focus needs to be a commitment to community.

“Tolerance and acceptance are among our founding values, and diversity is one of Philadelphia’s greatest strengths,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement accompanying a letter to the Trump administration expressing the city’s consent to accept refugees.

Tolerance and acceptance are not substitutes to good policy and investment by government, but these two types of actions — by individuals and by institutions — are not mutually exclusive. If everyone works to embody the values that Philadelphia expresses publicly, we can together be the light that pierces through the darkness — not only during the holiday season but throughout the year.

