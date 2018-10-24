My name is Phil Anderson, and I’m running for governor. Despite what the media would have you believe, my campaign is viable, and growing. We’ll be on the ballot in November, and Wisconsinites have a SERIOUS choice to make.
I have the freedom to truly represent citizens. Nobody with an R or D after their name has that freedom. Republicans and Democrats are handed bills they’re expected to pass, without reading, let alone writing. They may MAKE promises, but they are not free to keep them. This freedom may be a handicap during campaign season, but as your governor, the freedom to act on behalf of the citizens who elected me is priceless.
I have the freedom to truly put parents back in control of their children’s educations. Scott Walker has expanded Common Core by tying it to his voucher program. Tony Evers has presided over a system with some of the worst educational outcomes for black families in the entire country. I have an education plan that puts parents and local taxpayers back in control.
I have the freedom to give money and power back to local government. Republicans, is Scott Walker acting conservatively by pre-empting local decisions on land use, schools, transportation regulations? Democrats, Tony Evers talks about local control, but at the same time proposes massive tax increases — a massive transfer of wealth and authority FROM people and local governments to the state. I have made a firm commitment to local control, and do not have the political/financial constraints of being bought and paid for. The concept and benefits of local control informs every position I take, and every initiative I’ll undertake.
I have the freedom to broker deals between Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature. When the people want cannabis legalized and criminal justice reform, I’ll overcome Republican opposition to make that happen. When the people want more local control, more educational choices, and lower taxes, I’ll overcome Democratic reluctance. I’ll use the bully pulpit and the line item veto to negotiate with BOTH big parties FOR the people.
I have the freedom to say NO to crony capitalism. I’m on record as opposing the Foxconn deal and all other government handouts that rob the average Wisconsin taxpayer and small business to reward a foreign corporation. While Tony Evers is also against Foxconn, the evidence of history shows that if a Democrat is in power, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. might go away, but will return as the Department of Commerce — which had the same goals, with different cronies, as the WEDC. This mechanism is how Scott Walker or Tony Evers would be paying back the massive amount of support received from special interests, both union and corporate. I trust the residents and small businesses of Wisconsin to make good decisions with their money, supporting their local communities and businesses.
Finally, I have the freedom to fight for TRUE criminal justice reform. We need to end the war on drugs — neither Walker nor Evers has made a firm commitment to do so. I’ll get recreational cannabis legalized and start pardoning those in jail for nonviolent drug crimes. I’ll end mandatory minimum sentencing and restore jury nullification. I’ll help expunge records, and restore voting rights to all citizens, as long as they haven’t committed voter fraud.
There is much to do to restore justice and good government in Wisconsin. You can make this campaign not only viable, but we can WIN — for Wisconsin, for you, and for all of us. Please check out TeamGuv.org for more details. I ask for your vote on Nov. 6.
Phil Anderson is the Libertarian candidate for Wisconsin governor.