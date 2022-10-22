Pez Oct 22, 2022 1 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular UWPD investigating sharing of 'sensitive' photos, video of Wisconsin volleyball team The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players. Wisconsin loses second wide receiver to transfer portal in less than a day Injuries played a big part in keeping Stephan Bracey Jr. from the field. The Badgers receiver now will pursue other opportunities. Man suffers life-threatening injuries, faces 12th OWI after Lafayette County crash, authorities say A man suffered life-threatening injuries and faces a 12th OWI after a rollover crash early Sunday in Lafayette County, authorities reported. Part of Knoche's meat business will live on, 'We were retired for one day' Andy Ziegler, who opened Athens Grill in the town of Westport in late 2017, is going to carry on part of Knoche's meat business. Newest Eno Vino opens, other projects 'on hold indefinitely' Co-owner Jose Luis Granados said he needs inflation to come down and the economy to stabilize before he can turn his attention to other plans. Polzin: Why silence from Wisconsin football leaders isn't golden Three of the Badgers’ stars skipped interviews after Saturday's loss. Their coach said, "You can’t have it both ways." Here's why showing up to answer questions matters in all situations. Wisconsin football loses talented receiver to transfer portal Redshirt freshman Markus Allen has left the Badgers football program after not playing Saturday at Michigan State. Hilldale to lose movie theater; Madison Yards prepares for Whole Foods The expansion of retail and housing at Hilldale and the creation of housing, retail and offices at Madison Yards mark more big changes for the Hill Farms neighborhood. Non-consensual posting of UW volleyball locker room images could be a felony under state law A provision in state law specifically outlaws photography in locker rooms without consent, and posting those images. Polzin: Wisconsin football has formed an identity, and it’s not pretty The Badgers' 20-year bowl streak is in jeopardy after another loss, and it's probably time to accept that this team has more flaws than strengths.