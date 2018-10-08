Senior | 6-1, 207
Hinsdale, Illinois
Age at start of season: 22.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 5 goals, 19 assists, 24 points, minus-5 in 99 collegiate games.
Scouting report: The unquestioned leader of a talented defensive corps, Tischke is used by coaches as a role model in a number of areas. His willingness to sacrifice his body for the cause is among the most striking. Tischke led the team last season with 79 blocked shots, ranking 13th in the country. Look for the team captain to get more shot attempts through to the goal this season; 32 percent of his tries last year were blocked.
Find Tischke on Twitter: @petertischke