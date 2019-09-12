Economic security is national security. There may be no better symbol of this key guiding principle of the Trump administration than the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle now in full production by Oshkosh Defense in Wisconsin.
From a national security point of view, this next-generation combat vehicle offers a superior alternative to the old Humvee workhorse and warhorse. The JLTV is far more mobile. It is 70% faster despite carrying a greater payload. The JLTV also has a much higher degree of survivability against hazards like improvised explosive devices.
From an economic security point of view, the JLTV will be a jobs gift that keeps on giving over the next decade and beyond. Under President Donald Trump’s far more muscular defense budget, the Marine Corps will field more than 9,000 of these combat vehicles by 2029 for a total defense expenditure of $6.1 billion. Over a slightly longer time horizon, the Army will procure more than 49,000 of these vehicles.
JLTV production will be an anchor of prosperity not only in Wisconsin, but for other parts of the country as well. Such prosperity will also ripple out to the other 11 states that contribute to the JLTV supply chain — Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, South Carolina and Virginia.
It’s not just that the JLTV will better protect our war fighters and create thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs. It will do it quickly.
Under the business-oriented leadership of the Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer, everything from procurement to production is occurring swiftly in “Trump Time.” Indeed, the Marine Corps’ variant has already reached initial operational capability nearly a year ahead of schedule and on budget.
The much bigger picture here is that of an administration committed to rebuilding America’s manufacturing capabilities and strengthening the United States defense industrial base. This commitment is evident not just in Oshkosh and across Wisconsin, but also in the Midwest manufacturing states and beyond.
Consider that the Littoral Combat Ships now rolling off the production line in Marinette would not exist if not for the expanded Trump defense budget and a specific line item in that budget for them. In Ohio, the Lima Abrams tank plant has similarly risen from the ashes of budget sequestration because of a fine attention to detail by the Trump administration in the defense budget.
Down south, too, in Greenville, South Carolina, there’s a new gleaming F-16 production line that had a ribbon-cutting ceremony in April. The only reason that plant exists is because of the Trump administration’s new conventional arms transfer policy. It facilitated and accelerated the sale of F-16s in “Trump Time” to allies and partners such as Bahrain, Morocco and Slovakia.
The Trump principle that economic security is national security is now paying off for working families across the country in places such as Oshkosh, Marinette, Lima and Greenville who are now celebrating more job security and bigger paychecks. This principle is also working for America’s war fighters, who will be more effective and more secure as they defend America.