Peter Jensen: Shocked, shocked to find hypocrisy in humans

But the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have changed all that. A lot of folks deeply resent stay-at-home orders, lockdowns, restrictions, suggestions, whatever you want to call them, and they are looking for villains. Find anyone preaching restrictions but not following them? Well, that’s not just unacceptable, for many, that’s a deal-breaker. Why should I have to take coronavirus precautions when — fill in name here — doesn’t do that?” Although to be fair, the question is usually laced with a lot more colorful expletives. You probably haven’t heard about Rev. Kenneth Copeland’s jets, but I bet you know about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lavish dining. Thanks, Fox News.

I’m not here to defend any of this behavior. Frankly, I resent anyone who can afford a $350-a-plate meal at the French Laundry no matter what their political affiliation or day job is. Give me some time, and I could probably get huffy about it, too. But I also have to be honest and recognize that I’m human. I have tried to do the right thing during the pandemic. I don’t do in-person restaurant dining. I wear a mask where it’s appropriate. My social life is pretty nonexistent beyond my laptop. But am I perfect? Should I have visited Bethany Beach, Deleware, in October with my spouse? Do I replace my mask frequently enough? Should I have invited the neighbors to sit on my front porch? I’m doing the best I can with these strange circumstances. But is that enough?