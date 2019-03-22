With Zander Neuville (above) out, the position experienced some issues in the run game early in the season but eventually stabilized in that area.
Jake Ferguson’s breakout season was just what the Badgers needed at tight end after the departure of Troy Fumagalli. The redshirt freshman ranked second on the team with 36 receptions and 456 receiving yards — not far off from typical Fumagalli numbers — and improved his blocking as the year progressed.
Luke Benzschawel’s snaps increased in the second half of the year, cutting into Kyle Penniston’s playing time, and even started three of the last five games.