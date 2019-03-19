An already inexperienced group began the season without both starters at defensive end. Garrett Rand tore his Achilles during the summer, and a knee injury led to a slow start for Isaiahh Loudermilk — creating to a difficult situation for a position already missing three quality senior defensive ends from the year before.
The lack of depth forced redshirt freshman Kayden Lyles to move from offensive line to defensive end and start immediately. UW also threw redshirt freshman walk-on Matt Henningsen into the fire, handing him a heavy load of snaps from Game 1.
Olive Sagapolu’s late-season absence did help Bryson Williams (above) gain some much-needed experience before likely taking over a starting role in 2019.