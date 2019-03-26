Alex Hornibrook (above) endured a trying year in 2018. While dealing with back and head injuries, he played in just nine games and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,532 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
While Hornibrook was out with his head injury, Jack Coan started four games and played the second half of another. After a couple shaky outings he showed improvement in his last two starts against Purdue and Miami.
He completed 60.2 percent of his passes over the five games for 515 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.