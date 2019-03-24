Jonathan Taylor entered the season as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate and didn’t disappoint. He led the nation with 2,194 rushing yards, 434 more than any other Power Five conference player, and notched a second straight top-10 Heisman finish.
Taiwan Deal stayed mostly healthy after battling ankle injuries earlier in his career and provided Taylor with a more-than-capable backup on early downs.
Garrett Groshek (above) pulled away in a competition with Chris James to become the Badgers’ full-time passing-down back. He caught 24 passes and gained 588 total yards from scrimmage.
Alec Ingold scored seven total touchdowns and put together his best season as a blocker.