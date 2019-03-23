UW lost its No. 1 wide receiver two weeks before the season began when Quintez Cephus was charged with sexual assault in August. Even so, the Badgers entered the year with a trio of stud wideouts in A.J. Taylor, Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis and still more depth behind them.
The season didn’t pan out as expected for the group, although that could partly be attributed to inconsistent quarterback play.
UW’s passing offense ranked 119th in the country, and only three FBS teams completed fewer 30-yard passes than the Badgers’ eight.