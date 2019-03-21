The Badgers’ special teams struggled at times in 2018. Even Rafael Gaglianone (above right), who missed a game-tying kick in UW’s shocking loss to BYU in Week 3, converted on just 10 of 17 field goals.
Anthony Lotti and Connor Allen (above left) battled for punting duties throughout the year. Lotti handled punts for the first seven games. Allen then took over for the next five before Lotti punted against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl. Lotti finished with an average of 38.6 yards over 32 punts, while Allen’s 22 tries went for an average of 37.5 yards.
Zach Hintze continued to be an elite option on kickoffs. His 81.8 touchback percentage ranked seventh nationally and easily first in the Big Ten.