Location: Malibu, Calif.
Enrollment: 3,604.
Record: 21-8 overall, 14-4 West Coast Conference (2nd).
Coach: Scott Wong (67-54, 4th year at Pepperdine).
NCAA RPI: 35.
Players to watch: Shannon Scully, 6-2, Soph., OH (3.28 kills/set; .224 attack pct.; 3.03 digs/set); Rachel Ahrens, 6-4, Fr., OPP (3.27 kills/set; .314 attack pct.; Hannah Frohling, 6-0, Jr., OH (3.22 kills/set; 2.51 attack pct.); Blossom Sato, 5-8, Sr., S (10.81 assists/set); Hana Lishman, 5-8, Jr., L (3.78 digs/set).
Thursday’s match: vs. Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.