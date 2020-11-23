Jan. 3 | Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Feb. 2 | Kohl Center

COACH’S CORNER

Jim Ferry was named Penn State’s interim coach after Patrick Chambers abruptly resigned in October. Chambers went 148-150 in nine seasons in State College. The Nittany Lions went 21-10 last season, including 11-9 in Big Ten play, and would have played in their first NCAA tournament under Chambers had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. Ferry is 210-246 in 15 years as a head coach. He led Long Island University to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances before leaving for Duquesne, where he went 60-97 in five seasons.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Junior guard Myreon Jones (above) averaged 13.3 points last season, more than tripling his production from the previous season. He shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range, making six against Michigan State and five each in games vs. Georgetown and Rutgers. All three of those performances were on the road.

SCOUTING REPORT

Lamar Stevens was a fixture in Penn State’s lineup for four seasons and finished his career with 2,207 points and 875 rebounds. He’ll be difficult to replace, as well center Mike Watkins, who averaged 9.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks as a senior. Without Watkins, the Nittany Lions don’t have much size. Senior forward John Harrar, at 6-9, is Penn State’s tallest player. … Junior guard Myles Dread averaged 8.6 points and connected a team-high 65 times from 3-point range last season.