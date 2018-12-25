Record: 6-6, 0-2 Big Ten.
Remaining non-conference schedule: vs. Maryland-Baltimore County on Saturday.
All-Big Ten candidates: Junior forward Lamar Stevens (19.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg) and freshman guard Rasir Bolton (13.8 ppg).
The good: The Nittany Lions are No. 13 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. They’ve done it despite the fact their primary rim protector, junior center Mike Watkins, has been limited to seven games.
The bad: Penn State is No. 127 in adjusted offensive efficiency and shoots poorly from all over. While Stevens is the team’s top scorer, he’s also part of the problem. The junior is 7 of 39 from 3-point range (17.9 percent) and has averaged 15.0 points over the past seven games after averaging 24.8 in the first five games. More bad news for Penn State: Its first five games in January are against opponents who are currently ranked.