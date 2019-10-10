Nov. 1-2 | Pegula Ice Arena, State College, Pa.
Feb. 14-15 | Kohl Center
BEHIND THE BENCH
In nine seasons at Penn State, Guy Gadowsky has elevated the program from club status to the brink of NCAA championship contention. The Nittany Lions qualified for the national tournament in both 2017 and 2018 but were the first team out in 2019 after they lost the Big Ten championship game.
FIRST STAR
Left wing Alex Limoges (above) tied for the national scoring lead with 50 points in 39 games as a sophomore last season. His 23 goals — five of which came in a Big Ten first-round playoff series against the Badgers — tied for second. He attracted attention as a potential free agent signing but is back for a third season.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Nittany Lions are expected to be one of the teams in the mix for the Big Ten title because of their depth at forward and because of an experienced goalie in senior Peyton Jones. Despite missing four of the last 10 games and three contests earlier during the World Junior Championship, first-team All-Big Ten pick Evan Barratt tied for the team lead with 27 assists. Stoughton's Cole Hults, an honorable mention league honoree, is a standout on defense.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
Liam Folkes ended the Badgers' season with an overtime goal for the second time in three years on March 10 as the Nittany Lions rallied for a 4-3 victory in Game 3 of a Big Ten playoff series.