JAN. 11 — BRYCE JORDAN CENTER IN STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA
COACH’S CORNER
Patrick Chambers enters his ninth season with a 127-140 record and no NCAA tournament appearances with the Nittany Lions. Penn State finished 14-18 last season, including 7-13 in Big Ten play. Chambers believes this will be a breakthrough season for the program but has issued a warning to his players. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves,” he said. “And as long as we stay in the present and we’re mindful and we’re aware and our mantra is just get better every single day, then you’re going to put yourself in that position.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
One reason for optimism in State College is the return of senior forward Lamar Stevens (above), who flirted with leaving for the NBA. Stevens led Penn State with 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds last season to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors. Chambers praised Stevens and his family for the decision to come back. “It’s powerful,” Chambers said. “That’s a leader. That’s a pioneer. It’s an outlier. And for Penn State, we need guys like that.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Penn State’s most significant loss was guard Josh Reaves, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season. Another notable departure was point guard Rasir Bolton, who transferred to Iowa State after starting nine games as a true freshman in 2018-19. Bolton (11.6) was second on the team in scoring. … Chambers believes sophomore guard Myles Dread is ready to make a jump this season. The coaching staff also is hoping for a big final season from senior center Mike Watkins (7.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg), who has dealt with injuries and off-the-court issues during his career. … Penn State added graduate transfer Curtis Jones Jr., a senior guard. Jones began his career at Indiana before transferring to Oklahoma State, where he averaged 8.1 points last season.
THE NUMBER
1,660 | Career points for Stevens, who needs 554 to pass Talor Battle as Penn State’s all-time leader in that category.