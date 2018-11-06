JAN. 6 | BRYCE JORDAN CENTER IN STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA
MARCH 2 | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Patrick Chambers is 113-122 in seven seasons at Penn State. The 2017-18 campaign was the program’s best by far under Chambers, with the Nittany Lions going 26-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big Ten. But Chambers and Co. couldn’t get over the hump to reach the NCAA tournament, settling for a run to the NIT championship that included wins over Temple, Notre Dame, Marquette, Mississippi State and Utah. “The next step in our climb is to get to that next tournament,” Chambers said.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior forward Lamar Stevens averaged 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds last season. Stevens had a strong NIT, matching his career high with 30 points in a quarterfinal win over Marquette and going 11 of 15 from the field during a 28-point performance in the final against Utah.
SCOUTING REPORT
Junior center Mike Watkins averaged 12.1 points last season and ranked second in the Big Ten in both rebounds (8.9) and blocked shots (2.3). Watkins, who missed the final nine games with a right knee injury, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia over the summer. Watkins and senior guard Josh Reaves were on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team last season. … Penn State has some big holes to fill in the backcourt, namely Tony Carr. The talented guard, who averaged 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 rebounds last season, left school after two years and became the first Penn State player to be drafted since 1999. But Carr ended up playing professionally in Italy despite being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round. Sophomore Jamari Wheeler will get the first crack at replacing Carr at point guard.
THE NUMBER
10 | Consecutive losses to UW for Penn State, which has won only two of the past 25 meetings.