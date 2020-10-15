BOSS

James Franklin is 56-23 in six seasons at Penn State. The Nittany Lions have won 11 games in three of the past four seasons, including an 11-2 mark last season that included a Cotton Bowl win over Memphis. Franklin isn’t alone in this regard, but he’s had trouble with Ohio State: The Nittany Lions are 1-5 vs. the Buckeyes during the Franklin era, with three consecutive defeats in that series.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Junior tight end Pat Freiermuth (above) has 15 touchdown receptions through his first two seasons at Penn State. Freiermuth had 43 catches for 507 yards and seven scores last season, with three of those TDs coming in a win over Michigan State. Two weeks later, Freiermuth had seven catches for 101 yards in a loss at Minnesota.

BITS AND PIECES

Junior outside linebacker Micah Parsons, a likely high pick in the 2021 NFL draft, opted out of the season in August. Parsons had 14 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles last season. … Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, who generated 37 tackles for loss and 19 sacks over three seasons at Penn State, declared early for the NFL draft and was selected early in the second round. … Kirk Ciarrocca takes over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State after spending the previous three seasons performing those roles at Minnesota. Ciarrocca replaced Ricky Rahne, who was named head coach at Old Dominion. Franklin also had to replace three other assistants. … Journey Brown rushed for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. Brown finished the season strong, surpassing 100 yards in four of his final five games and going for 202 yards on 16 carries in the bowl win. … The wide receiver group is mostly young beyond returning starter Jahan Dotson, who had 27 catches for 488 yards and five touchdowns last season. Nobody else at that position has more than 12 career catches. KJ Hamler, a second-round pick in the NFL draft, led Penn State with 56 catches for 904 yards and eight scores in 2019.