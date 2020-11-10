 Skip to main content
PENN STATE

Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 at LaBahn Arena.

TBA at Pegula Ice Arena, State College, Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin Penn St Hockey

Penn State's Paul DeNaples defends against the Badgers' Cole Caufield in an Oct. 31, 2019, game.

Behind the bench

Guy Gadowsky (145-120-23 in his ninth season at Penn State, 318-318-60 in his 21st season overall) has to replace players who accounted for 46% of games played last season.

First star

Senior forward Alex Limoges is the only one of Penn State's top six scorers from last season who's back on the roster. He led the nation with 50 points in 2018-19.

Goodbye

The offseason took a big toll on Penn State, with Big Ten player of the year and Stoughton native Cole Hults leaving the blue line. In all, six forwards, three defensemen and starting goalie Peyton Jones need to be replaced.

Hello

Graduate transfer Tim Doherty shared the Maine team lead with 14 goals last season and was second with 37 points in 34 games. Freshman Liam Soulière enters the goaltending picture.

Looking back

The Nittany Lions won their first Big Ten regular-season title (12-8-4-1) and were a lock for an NCAA tournament spot (20-10-4 overall) when the 2019-20 season ended early.

Looking ahead

Penn State has conference regular-season and playoff titles and two NCAA tournament appearances (three, if you count what would have been in March) under its belt in its first seven Big Ten campaigns. Getting to the Frozen Four is the logical next step but the Nittany Lions will have to overcome major losses if that's going to happen in 2021. Gadowsky likes what he has in his leadership group — captain Limoges and alternates Aarne Talvitie and Paul DeNaples — and noted that freshmen Connor McMenamin and Kevin Wall scored critical goals late last season.

