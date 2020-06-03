Penn State: Who breaks out on defense?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Breaking through in the Big Ten East for the Nittany Lions means having to beat Ohio State. For that to happen in 2020, that means finding defensive playmakers to slow down the Buckeyes’ high-powered offense.

Penn State returns perhaps the best inside linebacker in the country in Micah Parsons, who led the team with 109 tackles and four forced fumbles last year, and safety Lamont Wade, who had five pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Safety Garrett Taylor and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos are gone, but there’s enough returners from last season’s unit to remain a good defense. Finding a replacement for Gross-Matos’ pass-rushing will be key for Penn State, as will finding suitable running mates for Parsons at linebacker.

One major factor will be securing more turnovers — Penn State created 22 turnovers last year, which was tied for 23rd nationally, but 15 more fumbles caused by the Nittany Lions were recovered by their opponent.

