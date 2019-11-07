A pedestrian who died after a crash Monday night on the Southeast Side was identified Thursday as a 35-year-old woman from Madison, according to the medical examiner's office.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said preliminary autopsy results confirmed that Susan Johnson died because of injuries from the crash, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Highway 12 near Millpond Road.
She died on the scene of the crash.
Shuan Jones, 37, who was driving the vehicle that hit Johnson, was arrested on tentative charges of knowingly operating while revoked causing death.
Jones was also tentatively charged with ignition interlock device tampering-failure to install and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Jones’ driver’s license had been revoked due to an OWI conviction, according to his Dane County Jail booking page.