Peanut Mar 25, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Madison-area man on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday night said taping was a whirlwind Andrew Drake, of Oregon, has a "Wheel of Fortune"-watching routine after dinner every night with his wife and three young children, but never … Owners of popular Fremont cheese factory found dead; son reported in custody David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found inside their town of Wolf River around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, and a TV station reported their so… Who Wisconsin's Mark Johnson wants to share championship trophy with Mark Johnson said the 2023 NCAA championship was the toughest of the seven he has won as Badgers coach. Woman killed Middleton car dealership employee in dispute over leased car, authorities charge "I wasn't trying to kill him, just scare (him) away and I didn't think I was going to hit him," Jakira Anderson told police, court documents state. How to watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State 2023 women's hockey national championship game TV and radio broadcasts are planned for Sunday's Frozen Four national championship game between the Badgers and Buckeyes.