 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peaceful porch life

Peaceful porch life

Porch life - Blue Mounds

Nestled in an "idyllic valley," this 10-acre property has a stream, fire pit and plenty of woodland to explore. The wrap-around porch is a perfect spot to sip a cup of coffee and watch the grass grow. Built in 2016, the house has everything you need whether you're unplugging from the grid — or just working remotely. And for any fashion designers out there, this rental even comes complete with a sewing machine and dress form for when design inspiration strikes.

Location: Blue Mounds

How much: $550

Sleeps: 8

Peaceful porch
Peaceful porch kitchen
Peaceful porch sew

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics