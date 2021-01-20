Peaceful porch life

Nestled in an "idyllic valley," this 10-acre property has a stream, fire pit and plenty of woodland to explore. The wrap-around porch is a perfect spot to sip a cup of coffee and watch the grass grow. Built in 2016, the house has everything you need whether you're unplugging from the grid — or just working remotely. And for any fashion designers out there, this rental even comes complete with a sewing machine and dress form for when design inspiration strikes.