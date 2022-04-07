 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Payton Lang, sr., GK, Oregon

The UW-Green Bay commit received honorable mention All-State as well as first-team All-Badger North awards. The Panthers held opponents to 0.4 goals per match and made a run at the state title, coming up short to Green Bay Notre Dame 2-1 in the Division 2 state semifinals.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

