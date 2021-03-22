Paul Skidmore: As District 9 alder, I'll prioritize public safety, budgeting and city government structure

I am running for reelection as alder because I have a passion for public service, I understand the needs, wants and issues of my constituents, and I have the education, knowledge and experience to effectively represent them on the Common Council.

When I first decided to run for alder, I received some sage advice from my political mentors: To understand the needs, wants and issues of your constituents, you need to get out and talk to them, ask questions and respond. I have been following that advice, and it has served me well. I have spent the past 20 years knocking on doors and talking to my constituents, attending neighborhood meetings, listening sessions, neighborhood parades, picnics and celebrations, and responding to thousands of emails, phone calls and letters, and representing their values on the Common Council.

As an alder I have 20 years of experience working with constituents, city staff, four mayors, and many others to solve problems and help manage the 9th District and the city of Madison. I have served on many city boards, committees, task forces and work groups. I have extensive background in public safety, public works, planning and development, and park planning and design. I am a 25-year resident, and a 20-year home owner in the 9th District. I am very active in community issues, particularly public safety, public services and business development.