Paul Skidmore: As District 9 alder, I'll prioritize public safety, budgeting and city government structure

I am running for reelection as alder because I have a passion for public service, I understand the needs, wants and issues of my constituents, and I have the education, knowledge and experience to effectively represent them on the Common Council.
When I first decided to run for alder, I received some sage advice from my political mentors: To understand the needs, wants and issues of your constituents, you need to get out and talk to them, ask questions and respond. I have been following that advice, and it has served me well. I have spent the past 20 years knocking on doors and talking to my constituents, attending neighborhood meetings, listening sessions, neighborhood parades, picnics and celebrations, and responding to thousands of emails, phone calls and letters, and representing their values on the Common Council.
As an alder I have 20 years of experience working with constituents, city staff, four mayors, and many others to solve problems and help manage the 9th District and the city of Madison. I have served on many city boards, committees, task forces and work groups. I have extensive background in public safety, public works, planning and development, and park planning and design. I am a 25-year resident, and a 20-year home owner in the 9th District. I am very active in community issues, particularly public safety, public services and business development.
Here is what I have heard are the most important issues to the constituents of the 9th District, and how I would address them:
1. Public safety is job No. 1: The greatest challenge facing the 9th District is the loss of public safety. We have experienced a dramatic increase in weapons offenses, car thefts, burglaries and robberies. Many people do not feel safe in their homes, while driving or shopping. If our neighborhoods are not safe, we do not have a viable community. I propose to restore public safety by:
a. Providing education on community and personal safety and violence prevention in our homes, schools, workplaces and throughout the community.
b. Supporting violence interruption programs with trained personnel that can respond to incidents and defuse them before they get violent.
c. Maintaining a trained and equipped police department that has the authority to respond and end any violence in the city of Madison.
d. Working with the Dane County district attorney and judges to find alternatives to incarceration and hold criminals accountable for their actions.
2. We have a growing city budget crisis: The City of Madison has been in a budget crisis for a number of years, due to our spending priorities. We have passed many capital budgets that fund projects through long-term borrowing. This borrowing results in debt service that we have repay through operational budgets in future years. In 2021 Madison must spend about $56 million in debt service, not on services, programs and employee wages that would benefit the public. My budget priorities are:
a. Providing adequate funding for public safety programs.
b. Providing adequate funding for public works programs to maintain our streets, sewers, water, parks, and libraries.
c. Providing funding for community services (public housing, public health, neighborhood centers, homeless services, senior services, etc.).
d. Providing funding for economic development programs that benefit the community.
e. Preparing responsible budgets that balance capital borrowing and increase spending of public programs and services.
3. City government structure: The Task Force on Government Structure (TFOGS) met regularly over a two-year period and received comments from former mayors and alders, city staff, individuals and others regarding city governance structure. TFOGS prepared a final report that included a variety of recommendations based partially on the input received. Following are my comments and recommendations:
a. I support maintaining a 20-member, part-time Common Council.
b. I do not support the recommendation to change the Common Council to a 10-member, full-time Common Council.
c. I recommend that we review the appointed Board, Commission, and Committee (BCC) system and drastically reduce the number of BCCs that currently exist.
Thank you for your consideration. I hope that I have your support on April 6.
Paul Skidmore represents Madison's 9th City Council district. He is running for reelection.