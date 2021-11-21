 Skip to main content
Paul Matthews, sr., G, Mount Horeb
The Vikings have plenty of holes to fill this winter but some capable players ready to fill the void. Matthews will be one of the top choices that coach Todd Nesheim turns to after a successful, albeit brief, season last year. In the Vikings’ seven games last season, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 6.9 points per game, including a pair of double-digit performances with a season-high 15 points coming in a 68-37 loss to Monona Grove.

