Vince Lombardi once called Hornung “the best all-around back ever to play football,” and while leading Lombardi’s 1960s Packers to three championships, Hornung certainly lived up to that lofty praise with his versatile game. As the left halfback and Lombardi’s “key operative” in the fabled power sweep, Hornung was often the one who would “run to daylight” on the famous play. But he also was an adept passer — Hornung played quarterback at Notre Dame, winning the 1956 Heisman Trophy as a senior — and highly effective as a kicker, pass-catcher and blocker.
Hornung, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986, played on four of Lombardi’s five championship teams and finished his Packers career having scored 760 points (including a then-record 176 in 1960, a record that stood until LaDainian Tomlinson scored 186 in 2006).
In fact, to hear Hornung’s former teammate and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer tell it, Lombardi may never have come to the Packers after serving as the New York Giants offensive coordinator if the Packers hadn’t had Hornung on the roster. Lombardi saw Hornung doing in his offense what another Hall of Famer, Frank Gifford, did in New York.
“When you talk about Paul Hornung, you have to remember how critical he was in the decision that coach Lombardi made to come to Green Bay,” Kramer said. “If you think back, we didn’t know who Bart Starr was at that point. He was competing with a few other guys — Babe Parilli, Joe Francis and Lamar McHan — and Bart was back and forth (to the bench) the first couple of years after Lombardi got there.
“But I definitely remember Lombardi saying that Hornung was going to be his Gifford. And obviously we all know how critical the sweep was to the Lombardi offense. So Hornung may have been the key to getting Lombardi to come to Green Bay.”
Retired Packers general manager Ron Wolf likes to tell the story of arriving in 1991 and asking three of the scouts he inherited — Red Cochran, Dave Hanner and Ray Wietecha, all of whom were assistant coaches under Lombardi — which of Lombardi’s players they’d take No. 1 in a draft. They all said Hornung.
“For them to give that kind of praise to a player,” Wolf said, “that’s remarkable.”