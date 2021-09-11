Patrick McBride: 'We saw the second plane hit the World Trade Center'

MADISON

I was supposed to be on Good Morning America at 9:11 a.m. on 9/11.

I’m a UW physician and I was chosen by the American Heart Association to speak about the importance of calling 9-1-1 when having chest pain and other cardiac symptoms rather than driving to the hospital.

Instead I was standing on Times Square when the first plane hit the tower.

We did not know what was happening, and thousands of us watched the Jumbotrons to find out. We thought perhaps a small plane had an accident.

As we were staring down the street — alternatively making eye contact with a frantic GMA producer through the window — we saw the second plane hit the World Trade Center. Instinctively everyone — hundreds of people — hit the ground on Times Square, although we were a few miles away.

The producer made a slashing motion across his neck to say “no show” and we nodded. Suddenly Manhattan felt like a very small island under attack by unknown enemies. We didn’t know if more planes would come and attack. We ran up the street and into an alley to find a cab to take us to a New York apartment.

I tried to volunteer at a New York Hospital, but the doctors standing outside whispered to me that, “There are no survivors." I had a chill. I tried to donate blood, but no blood was needed. Like the rest of America all I could do was was helplessly watch — and pray.