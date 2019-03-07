My experiences over the past six years with Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association, being a member of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, and involvement with other community groups have instilled in me a desire to do more for my district and the city. In perhaps Madison’s most development-intense area, I lead my neighborhood’s evaluation of development proposals, so I appreciate the concerns of neighbors and other stakeholders, including the city and the development community. I understand city processes, the important role of city staff, and how city ordinances are crafted and enacted. My roots as a community organizer are firmly planted in my district.
District 2’s current housing supply is quite diverse — we have single-family homes, condos and multi-flats, housing co-ops, and high-rise apartment buildings. We house retired folks, families of all types and ages, undergrad and graduate students, tech workers, fraternities and sororities, service workers, school teachers, public employees and entrepreneurs. My vision for District 2 is that housing opportunities should evolve and grow, but that it is crucial that we maintain and promote our housing diversity and affordability.
As we grow, we need the right developments in the right places. I hear the concerns of neighbors who understand the need to address our housing shortage, particularly in this part of town that is a desirable place to live, but the loss of historic fabric in the long-built portions of the district also concerns many. Our one local and five national historic districts, including Mansion Hill and 4th Lake Ridge, should be treasured, as should many of the existing multi-flats and homes that provide affordable living opportunities for our diverse neighbors.
Bus Rapid Transit must be pursued, particularly since Madison’s center is becoming sufficiently dense to support improved mass transit. We also must increase bus access, BRT or otherwise, for underserved neighborhoods where needs are crucial. These areas need access to places of employment as well as access to health care, food centers, and other community resources.
As a climate and weather researcher, I understand that city, regional and statewide approaches to dealing with climate change should be pursued now. We must accept that the impact of climate change on our infrastructure and economy is no longer hypothetical. Because flooding will continue to be a problem, I will work with the city, county, and DNR to reduce the impacts of heavy rains. Cities and counties can lead by example and build momentum for larger policy changes, including implementing a multifaceted and science-based approach that considers increasing downstream flow in the Yahara chain, lowering lake levels in the Yahara watershed, and requiring more emphasis on retention and infiltration in planning and development.
Racial and class inequities continue to limit Madison’s progress. Housing insecurity and insufficient supply contribute to these inequities. The city has advocated for increased housing density to support growth and enhance services like public transit while reducing suburban sprawl — an achievable goal that also decreases our impact on the environment. However, we must ensure that residents of all income levels can live in close proximity to their jobs, public services, food centers and transit. Equality of opportunity is not enough; the City Council needs to address racial and social inequities through proactive policies and programs, including expansion of its equity lens. The empowered majority has relatively recently recognized that equity is a problem that we all must face and rectify if we are to thrive. Every decision I make as alder will include evaluating whose voices are being heard, whose voices are not being heard, who is being impacted, and who is benefiting.