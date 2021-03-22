Patrick Heck: As District 2 alder, I'll build on my experience to address city's inequities

The city must address not only our longstanding equity issues, but also address inequities in health care and economic impacts related to the pandemic. Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and recovery resources are flowing to already empowered communities. Vaccination resources should be focused on communities of color as should economic recovery and eviction protection efforts.

A special area of focus should be recovery in immigrant communities, particularly the undocumented who rightly fear using many governmental resources. The inequitable cracks in our meager safety net have become canyons for all to see, so we must take advantage of this new awareness and move forward with systemic change that will focus on lifting up the disenfranchised.

Serving on both the Plan Commission and the Housing Strategy Committee has provided me with a broad perspective on enacting equitable housing policies. I will continue to work on policies to incentivize affordable and workforce housing development including further expansion of cooperative housing options that I have championed, although many useful tools have been forbidden by our regressive Legislature. I am working with alders on a land banking policy to provide structure for the city’s land purchases that will ensure permanent and deep housing affordability for future developments.