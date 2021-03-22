Patrick Heck: As District 2 alder, I'll build on my experience to address city's inequities

Two years ago when elected District 2 alder, I felt as I do now — that the district needed an alder with a broad understanding of city issues and who knew the district. I also felt that the district needed to know its alder. I already had relationships with hundreds, if not thousands of my neighbors who knew me as a friend or from my work on neighborhood and city issues. Those relationships have only grown.
When I considered running again, I kept coming back to how my capabilities have grown over the past two years and that I don’t want to let those go to waste. I have gained deep knowledge of the issues and have mastered the esoteric ways that local governments craft policies. I also have strong relationships with city staff, who are some of the most dedicated and creative folks I have known. I have learned to work with my council colleagues, recognizing that it is impossible to make change without having the ability to negotiate and make decisions together.
In a second term I will continue to use my experience and knowledge to address our inequities, to expand affordable and workforce housing; provide housing for all; reduce the harm of our public safety system; provide resources for those struggling with housing, food insecurity and jobs due to the pandemic; open up city processes so all have access; enact policies to mitigate the impacts of climate change; and help our business community so both owners and employees can be successful and safe.
The city must address not only our longstanding equity issues, but also address inequities in health care and economic impacts related to the pandemic. Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and recovery resources are flowing to already empowered communities. Vaccination resources should be focused on communities of color as should economic recovery and eviction protection efforts.
A special area of focus should be recovery in immigrant communities, particularly the undocumented who rightly fear using many governmental resources. The inequitable cracks in our meager safety net have become canyons for all to see, so we must take advantage of this new awareness and move forward with systemic change that will focus on lifting up the disenfranchised.
Serving on both the Plan Commission and the Housing Strategy Committee has provided me with a broad perspective on enacting equitable housing policies. I will continue to work on policies to incentivize affordable and workforce housing development including further expansion of cooperative housing options that I have championed, although many useful tools have been forbidden by our regressive Legislature. I am working with alders on a land banking policy to provide structure for the city’s land purchases that will ensure permanent and deep housing affordability for future developments.
From my seat on the Public Safety Review Committee, I will continue to empower the Civilian Oversight Board and independent monitor who are key to building a reimagined and productive relationship between the community and MPD. The Common Council must assist in building the Oversight Board and monitor's capacities and processes. We should boost restorative justice efforts and the Mental Health First Responder pilot program, as well as support other capacity building outside of law enforcement that will reduce our overreliance on police to solve problems.
Despite our constrained budget, we should better fund mental and behavioral health care, grow robust social service organizations and boost education options. If we build and support our communities, public safety will flow from within communities rather than law enforcement needing to impose public safety.
My seat on the Downtown Coordinating Committee provides me with knowledge of the needs of downtown residents and businesses while the Greater Madison MPO Transportation Policy Board provides insight on our larger transportation policies and needs, including my recognition that we cannot and should not continue focusing so much of our resources on expanding our highways and roads to accommodate more vehicular traffic. Our city and community must reach our net zero carbon emissions if we are to address the impacts of the climate crisis.
I hope you’ll join these efforts by supporting me on April 6.
Patrick Heck represents Madison's 2nd City Council district. He is running for reelection.