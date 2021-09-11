Pat Wende: 'All I could think of were the families'

SUN PRAIRIE
My husband, working in London, frantically called me at school on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. I was shocked with the news and immediately set up a TV to watch what was going on in New York.
As the horrors of the day continued, all I could think of were the families, especially the children. How could all the children across our world, our country and in our school, ever understand the magnitude of what had happened.
As the days passed, I struggled with the feeling that we needed to find a way to help our children understand 9/11 and feel empathy for those who were there. My daughter gave me the idea to create a flag quilt from individual 4-inch squares, red or white drawn by our students, that formed the stripes. The stars were made with kindergartners' handprints.
The finished quilt was about 14 feet by 20 feet and was sent to the elementary school next to the Pentagon as a message of our sympathy. They very much appreciated our kindness and later returned the quilt, with their comments displayed on the back of the quilt. The quilt is displayed at Royal Oaks Elementary in Sun Prairie each September to keep the memory alive.