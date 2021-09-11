Pat Rossman: 'The feeling of vulnerability has never left me'

McFARLAND

The door opened and our school psychologist walked in and excused herself for interrupting but asked me to look at the book she had with her. It seems strange but I looked down at her book and there was a piece of paper that said, “Try not to react, but our country is under attack. Do not turn on the TV set. Parents have been notified and some will be picking up their children. We may need to leave the building, and if so, we, will walk over the hill to the Catholic Church.”