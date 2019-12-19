Pastor Tom Flaherty, City Church

Real Joy

“I bring you good news of great joy…there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” Luke 2:10-11

The shepherds who watched over the lambs used for sacrifice in the temple were invited to watch over the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world (John 1:29). By the sacrifice of Himself He would become the Savior born “for you.” But to have real joy it’s not enough that the gift is given; it must be received.

Imagine a Mom and Dad who are excited about Christmas morning because they’ve bought something amazing for their daughter. They had planned this gift; they had sacrificed all year long to purchase this gift; and now it’s time to give it to her. They could barely sleep the night before because they were so excited to see the look on her face when she opened it.

How would these parents feel if when they gave her the gift she pulled out her checkbook and asked how much she owed them? They would explain: “Sweetheart, we aren’t trying to put you in our debt. We love you so we planned and purchased this gift for you and you could never afford what we purchased anyway. All we want is for you to be thankful and to use what we freely give you.”

“The wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” (Romans 6:23) Have you opened your gift?

