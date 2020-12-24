Pastor Tom Flaherty, City Church

The kindness of Christmas
What does it mean when the angel says, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom He is well-pleased”? Is God’s kindness only available to a chosen few, or is it really “good news of great joy for all the people”?
To understand the kindness of Christmas, it is helpful to listen to Paul’s explanation of how the gospel works: “But when the kindness and love of God our Savior appeared, He saved us, not because of righteous things we had done, but because of His mercy.” (Titus 3:4-5)
The Old Testament explains why we were cut off from God’s Presence, revealing both God’s holiness, and man’s sinfulness. It makes it clear that even our righteous deeds are like “filthy rags” in His sight. (Isaiah 64:6) A flock of sheep appears white against a backdrop of green grass but looks filthy after a freshly fallen snow; the flock doesn’t change color, but only what they are compared to. God doesn’t compare us to one another but to His own holiness, which is why we all need a Savior.
Sin separates us from His Presence but not from His love, and His love includes everyone. “God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8) Jesus was well-pleased to make peace between us and God by dying for our sins on the cross; now all we need to do is receive God’s kindness by putting our faith in Christ.
Have you experienced His kindness? Do you know personally the great joy available to you? Why not humble yourself in this year of humiliations and ask Jesus to be your Savior and Lord? It’s the secret to having a truly Merry Christmas!