Pastor Tom Flaherty, City Church

The kindness of Christmas

What does it mean when the angel says, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom He is well-pleased”? Is God’s kindness only available to a chosen few, or is it really “good news of great joy for all the people”?

To understand the kindness of Christmas, it is helpful to listen to Paul’s explanation of how the gospel works: “But when the kindness and love of God our Savior appeared, He saved us, not because of righteous things we had done, but because of His mercy.” (Titus 3:4-5)

The Old Testament explains why we were cut off from God’s Presence, revealing both God’s holiness, and man’s sinfulness. It makes it clear that even our righteous deeds are like “filthy rags” in His sight. (Isaiah 64:6) A flock of sheep appears white against a backdrop of green grass but looks filthy after a freshly fallen snow; the flock doesn’t change color, but only what they are compared to. God doesn’t compare us to one another but to His own holiness, which is why we all need a Savior.