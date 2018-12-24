The Christmas story is one we know and love, a cherished favorite for many of us. The challenge for us is to believe that this story can seep into the dark crannies of our soul, the places we wonder if it can possibly be true, those spaces where the world's darkness seems so much more prominent than the light. But that is what this story was made for to shine light in dark places to bring hope to the discouraged, insight to the lost and the promise of peace to all who long for it. Peace be with you this Christmas.